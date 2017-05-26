Beat Your Competition Using These SEO Tips

If you're in charge of managing a business website, the most important thing that you need to know to make your site succeed is a technique called search engine optimization. With search engine optimization, your site gets listed higher on search engines, which means more customers. Read on for more!

When using SEO, avoid keyword stuffing, or keyword densities that have been artificially inflated to exceed ten percent of the total text. Search engines will generally view such sites as possible spam, and may even ban your site from their listings altogether. Using natural text will avoid this problem and still drive traffic to your site.

Be varied in the page titles of your site, but not too lengthy. Targeting over 70 characters will begin to diminish the weight of the page or site. Keep the titles condensed and intersperse a wide variety of your keywords and phrases amongst them. Each individual page will add its own weight to the overall search.

If you have plans to start a new website in the future, buy the domain now. Most search engines assign some weight to the age of domain when determining a site's page rank. So it is important to buy the domain you want as early as possible. By doing this, when your website is complete, you will have an aged domain, and it will be much easier to get a high search engine results page ranking.

Do not be too general with your keywords. These are what will bring readers to your site, so you want to be specific. If you are talking about backpacking through Tahiti, you do not want your keyword to be "travel." There are thousands of travel sites, and yours will definitely not get the attention it deserves.

One of the biggest mistakes budding SEO experts make is having titles on their site that are just too long. Keep in mind that most search engines put a 60 character cap on keywords for a title, so the shorter, more informative you can make your title, the better off you will be.

You should always monitor the ranking of your page using programs such as the Google Tool Bar or Alexa. You should also always know what websites the people visiting your website are from. This gives you an idea of what other kind of websites they may be visiting. Perhaps you can advertise there as well.

To enhance your SEO, integrate your keywords and phrases directly into the HTML tag. Keywords that appear in title tags are weighted more heavily by search engines than keywords in any other position. Try to use strong keywords to get the best results.

Decide whether or not you want to use a link farm. Link farms are sites without content that just have thousands of links. This is generally seen as a negative thing. However, these do appear in search engines, and can help you rise in the ranks. It is your decision as to what is most important: rapport with other sites, or search engine rankings.

When trying to optimize search engine results make sure you choose the keywords you META tag with carefully. The right words can be the difference between success and failure. The more likely a person searching will find you using a certain word the better that word is as a keyword choice.

For search engine optimization, it is recommended that you use a dash in your web site URLs, instead of the underscore. The reason for this is that Google is particular in the results it returns. You will have more varied results when using the dash over the underscore and will, in turn, get more traffic to your site.

Even though you want to add keywords to your site to increase your rank in the search engines, you still have to write content that will appeal to your users. It will not matter how high you are in the search results if users are not interested in what it is you are selling.

To make sure your entire website is indexed by Google, submit your sitemap to Google Webmaster Tools. A good sitemap should link to every page of your site, and listing your site map on Google will assure each of those pages is listed. This can take a few weeks, but yield great results in the long run.

If you choose to combine two or more pages that have similar content, you must first determine whether or not other pages have linked to either page's address. You should keep the page that has the highest quality of inbound links and eliminate the other page(s). This ensures that your site will continue to accommodate visitors who are linked to your site.

Now that you know how to get your website on the cutting edge, get ready for a flow of new traffic after you've applied search engine optimization techniques from this article to your business website. Soon you'll see the difference in greater number of customers interested in your services.